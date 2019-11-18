'Teen Mom' Star Ashley Jones Doesn't Want To 'Give Up' On Ex Bar Smith

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith took time for themselves.

In an OKMagazine.com exclusive sneak peek clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the former couple met up to discuss their plans following their split. Ashley and Bar have been focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Holly, but wonder what the future holds for them.

Watch the clip above! Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant airs Tuesday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!