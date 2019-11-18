trending in REALITY TV

OK! Exclusive

'Teen Mom' Star Ashley Jones Doesn't Want To 'Give Up' On Ex Bar Smith

November 18, 2019 13:38PM

The MTV exes have been focusing on their daughter, Holly.

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith took time for themselves.

In an OKMagazine.com exclusive sneak peek clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the former couple met up to discuss their plans following their split. Ashley and Bar have been focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Holly, but wonder what the future holds for them.

Watch the clip above! Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant airs Tuesday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation