Ashley Jones SLAMS Bariki Smith For Requesting A DNA Test For Daughter Holly
'I want him to understand the weight of his words,' the 'Teen Mom' star admitted.
Ashley Jones is willing to do anything for her daughter Holly.
In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the single mother sits down with her sister, Chris, to discuss the drama surrounding her baby daddy, Bariki Smith.
Ashley admits she was hurt by Bar’s request to take a paternity test for their daughter Holly. However, she confesses she’s willing to do anything for him to have a relationship with their daughter.
Watch the video above! Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant airs Tuesday nights at 8pm ET, only on MTV!
