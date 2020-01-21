Ashley Jones SLAMS Bariki Smith For Requesting A DNA Test For Daughter Holly

Ashley Jones is willing to do anything for her daughter Holly.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the single mother sits down with her sister, Chris, to discuss the drama surrounding her baby daddy, Bariki Smith.

Ashley admits she was hurt by Bar’s request to take a paternity test for their daughter Holly. However, she confesses she’s willing to do anything for him to have a relationship with their daughter.

