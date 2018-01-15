‘Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Courting His Contestants ‘Doggy Style’

Who will be the Best in Show?

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s contestants are in for quite the surprise when the racecar driver shocks them with a cuddly contest for his heart.

To see just how the ladies will have to compete for some alone time with Arie, click the video above.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Who do you think will come out on top? Sound off in the comments!