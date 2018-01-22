Pot Meet Kettle! Watch Krystal Lash Out At 'Desperate' Girls On Group Date

Somebody needs a reality check!

When it comes to winning Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affection, Krystal is not okay with coming in second place (and she gets quite petty when she does).

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, the season 22 villain (who has become known for interrupting other girls’ alone time with Arie) bashes her fellow contestants for “aggressively seeking” the former racecar driver’s attention.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC