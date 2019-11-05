WATCH: ‘Below Deck’ Star Ashton Pienaar Slams Kate Chastain — ‘We’re Not On Good Terms’

Ashton Pienaar and Kate Chastain have had a power struggle on this season of Below Deck and their relationship isn’t any better off-air! The chief stewardess said the lead bosun had a “beef tongue” on Twitter after a preview for the November 8 episode showed them making out. According to Ashton, the naming calling hasn’t stopped!

“We’re not on good terms,’ Ashton told OKMagazine.com. “She’s also making that very known on social media.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna get caught up in Twitter wars and I’m not going to be naming and shaming on social media. That’s her strategy and that’s the way she handles things. That’s her and I’m not gonna get caught up in it.”

