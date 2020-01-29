'Below Deck' Star Chef Kevin Dobson Says Rhylee Gerber Called Him A 'D**khead' After He Extended An Olive Branch

Below Deck star Chef Kevin Dobson revealed that costar Rhylee Gerber called him a “d**khead” and put him on blast on Instagram after he extended an olive branch once the season was over. Kevin explained the events leading up to their social media exchange during a chat with OKMagazine.com.

Kevin delved into the tension with Rhylee when he was asked which of his female costars he still keeps in touch with.

“Courtney, Simone. I tried to hit Rhylee up at the start of the season and then as Rhylee does, she’ll just screenshot that and repost it on her [Instagram] Stories and tell everyone about it. It’s just like, okay,” he said.

He also detailed their epic argument that was caught on camera. “I can see that I was ready for her to have an argument with someone and I wasn’t going to back down from that and neither was she, so then you could say that table fight would just keep going,” he recalled.

Once their fight aired on television, Kevin sent a DM to Rhylee to smooth the waters and put it behind them. “I said, ‘Oh look, just seeing the episode and the fight we have, like wow wee, hope you’re doing all right though.’ And then boom, just a [Instagram] Story. And then just like, ‘I’m going to reply to this d**khead,'” Kevin divulged about Rhylee’s reaction.

