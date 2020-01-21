'Below Deck' Star Rhylee Gerber Reveals Her Epic Way Of Responding To Trolls

Below Deck star Rhylee Gerber revealed the epic way she responds to Internet trolls during a game of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com. She also chatted about the weirdest DMs she receives, the last photo she deleted and much more.

Rhylee explained that her Instagram DMs from fans are often X-rated. “All you have to do is look on Instagram to see my weird DMs. I do a lot of blasting on my Instagram. There’s a lot of creepers out there and my favorite to date — I’m not sure if this too inappropriate — but I get asked to send nudes a lot. I have guys unsolicited sending me d**k pics” she said.

She continued, “There’s this one guy that would not stop asking me for nudes, even though I made it very clear, ‘You’re barking up the wrong tree.’ I decided after like the 20th time to send him one of these d**k pics that was sent to me. And when I did that it was every curse word in the book!”

Rhylee divulged that she has actually gone on a date with someone that slid into her DMs. “I mean I’m open to it, I can’t remember … Oh wait, no that’s funny. Yeah Elliott, I met him on Instagram but he ghosted me, so I’d say it didn’t bode well,” she confessed.

The Alaska native actually didn’t know her Uber rating when asked about it. “I don’t know, but I’m not afraid to tell you — the driver — that you need to clean your car up. Uh oh, this is the first time for us here, what if it’s bad? 4.82. Why wouldn’t I have a 5? Like why wouldn’t I have a 5? I mean I’ve taken drunk Ubers but even when I have them detour to fast food I offer them [food],” she admitted.

Watch the above to find out the most famous person in Rhylee’s contacts, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!