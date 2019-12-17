'Below Deck' Star Rhylee Gerber Slams Ashton Pienaar — 'I Feel Like He Has A Grudge That He Holds Against Me All The Time'

Below Deck star Rhylee Gerber got candid about her complicated relationship with Ashton Pienaar during an interview with OKMagazine.com. The reality star admitted that that there is still underlying tension and drama with her costar, and she speculated that his dislike of her may stem from when she rejected his advances.

Rhylee kicked off the conversation by explaining why she decided to return to the hit Bravo show. “I mean honestly I was expecting to come back at the start of the season. I didn’t see why I wouldn’t have been brought back. I’m really excited. I came back because I love traveling, I love working on boats and being on the water. Last season, despite all my hardships with the crew, there were a lot of really great opportunities that came out of being on the show so I’m a fan of that as well,” she said.

Rhylee confessed that she was well aware of how working with Ashton again would prove to be a challenge.

“I knew that Ashton was bosun, and so going back — he and I have always been at odds. I feel like he has a grudge that he holds against me all the time. So I knew there’d be some animosity there and definitely some drama but also drama’s great so ya know … it makes for good TV,” she admitted.

When asked about why she thinks Ashton holds such a grudge against her, Rhylee didn’t hold back. “I don’t know if it’s because I rejected him. If he’s not betting you he’s fighting you, but he is definitely someone that I would think could put his differences aside so that we can work well together. He’s certainly adamant about putting on that front in front of Captain and you know, for everyone else to think he’s the better person. But he’s not — he definitely lets his emotions get the better of him,” she divulged.

She continued, “He’s got this grudge, and instead of being the leader in all aspects he lets it show.”

