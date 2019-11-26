New Romances? 'Below Deck' Star Tanner Sterback Says Sparks Start To Fly When Rhylee Gerber Returns!

Below Deck star Tanner Sterback hinted that Rhylee Gerber‘s return as deckhand on the boat caused some romantic sparks to fly during a chat with OKMagazine.com. Rhylee stepped in to fill the position after Abbi Murphy abruptly left mid-season, and she seems to have caught the attention of some members of the crew.

Tanner started out the conversation by discussing Brian de Saint Pern and Ashton Pienaar‘s competition for Courtney Skippon‘s heart. Tanner revealed that Brian and Courtney had natural chemistry from the start.

“They had that little spark ever since we walked on [the boat]. Brian never wanted to talk about it but it was like a good little competition between Ashton and Brian and you know, Brian played it cool. We all know the cool person usually comes out on top,” he said.

Tanner wouldn’t reveal if he thinks Brian and Courtney’s romance will last. “You’ll have to stay tuned and find out. Right now it’s all smooth sailing but things can change at any point in time,” he explained.

Rhylee and Ashton had some tension last time they worked together, but Tanner had no problem getting along with her.

“I got along with her pretty well with her for the most part. I’m pretty easy going and I get along with everyone, I just find it so much easier. I don’t like dealing with drama and now I’m on a reality show so I’m in there,” he said.

Watch the above video to find out about sparks flying with Rhylee, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!