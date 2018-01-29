Watch The Moment Catelynn Lowell Tells Tyler Baltierra She's PREGNANT!

The big moment!

In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek clip, Catelynn Lowell told her husband, Tyler Baltierra, she is pregnant again! The reality star dad didn’t believe his wife when he saw their daughter, Nova, wearing a shirt that read, “I’m going to be a big sister.”

Despite the emotional video, last week it was reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Cate suffered a miscarriage before entering rehab in November 2017. “It is actually really sad,” the source told the site. “Catelynn got pregnant and surprised Tyler and Nova and then had a miscarriage not long after. That happened right before she went to treatment [in November] when she tweeted about thinking about killing herself.”

