Catelynn Lowell Miscarriage Rehab PP View Gallery
Devastating

Catelynn Lowell ‘Had A Miscarriage’ Before Entering Rehab For Suicidal Thoughts

January 25, 2018 14:59PM

The 'Teen Mom' star told fans they 'don't know everything I've been through.'

Catelynn Lowell suffered a devastating miscarriage before entering rehab in November, an insider now claims. The source revealed the tragic news after Monday night’s Teen Mom OG preview showed Catelynn putting her daughter Carly in a shirt that said, “I’m going to be a big sister,” making fans wonder if Catelynn is pregnant. However, in the months since the episode was taped, Catelynn has yet to make a pregnancy announcement, but she did go to rehab after admitting she suffered from suicidal thoughts — and the insider says the heartbreaking miscarriage is the reason why.

“It is actually really sad,” the source told The Ashley's Reality Roundup. “Catelynn got pregnant and surprised Tyler and Nova and then had a miscarriage not long after. That happened right before she went to treatment [in November] when she tweeted about thinking about killing herself.”
The day she entered rehab in November, Catelynn tweeted, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.”
A few days before, she posted a picture of her daughter Carly and captioned it, “I'm going to be holding you a lot closer and a lot tighter... and I'm never letting you go.”
The source claimed, “The crew and production staff heard she was about six weeks pregnant when it happened, but no one is 100 percent sure.”
To make the experience even more heartbreaking, Catelynn had to do voiceovers for the episode once it was finished. “Catelynn had to talk about trying to get pregnant and then getting pregnant even after she had the miscarriage. We felt badly for her,” the source said, adding, “[The miscarriage] is definitely going to be a big topic on the show.”
Although Catelynn left rehab at the end of December, she has since checked herself back in for a six-week stay to “work on my trauma” and get “on different meds.” Catelynn clapped back at haters who accused her of leaving her family behind, tweeting, “You don’t know everything I’ve been through!...You ppl are ignorant.”
Catelynn isn’t the first Teen Mom star to suffer a miscarriage. Her Teen Mom OG co-star Maci Bookout recently revealed her own tragic miscarriage on the show, and Kailyn Lowry suffered a miscarriage during season seven of Teen Mom 2.

