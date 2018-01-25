Devastating
Catelynn Lowell ‘Had A Miscarriage’ Before Entering Rehab For Suicidal Thoughts
The 'Teen Mom' star told fans they 'don't know everything I've been through.'
Catelynn Lowell suffered a devastating miscarriage before entering rehab in November, an insider now claims. The source revealed the tragic news after Monday night’s Teen Mom OG preview showed Catelynn putting her daughter Carly in a shirt that said, “I’m going to be a big sister,” making fans wonder if Catelynn is pregnant. However, in the months since the episode was taped, Catelynn has yet to make a pregnancy announcement, but she did go to rehab after admitting she suffered from suicidal thoughts — and the insider says the heartbreaking miscarriage is the reason why.
