Tyler Baltierra's Mom Kim Has The Cutest Reaction To Catelynn Lowell's Pregnancy

Baby joy!

In a deleted scene for Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are ready to share the news that they are expecting again! The reality star dad invited his mom, Kim, over to tell her she will be having another grandchild and she had the best reaction!

It was reported that before checking into rehab in November 2017, Cate had a miscarriage.

