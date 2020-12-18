Diana Ross Wasn't Sure If She'd Be A Star — New REELZ Doc Reveals The Reason Why

Known for their style, elegance and stellar performances, Diana Ross & The Supremes captivated mainstream America and conquered worldwide charts — and turned out to be Motown’s most commercially successful act to date.

Now, the new REELZ documentary Diana Ross: The Story of Her Songs — premiering Sunday, December 20 — will celebrate three tracks that helped propel the disco queen to the top.

The group, known for their 1964 bop “Baby Love,” was massively successful and went on to win three Grammy Awards, in addition to paving the way for musical ensembles to come. However, after a phenomenal decade, it was time for Ross to dazzle as a solo artist.

Ross continued to make more and more hits, including “Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To),” in addition to gracing the big screen in Mahogany. In the 1980s, Ross continued to shine. This time, she teamed up with pop stars The Bee Gees to release “Chain Reaction,” which topped the charts.

Motown songwriters Brian and Eddie Holland — who were responsible for 10 out of 12 Supremes U.S. No. 1 singles, including “Baby Love” — get candid about how the brunette beauty wasn’t confident in her singing abilities. “Diana Ross came into the office. She said, ‘Eddie, do you think I’ll ever make it?’ I told her, ‘Oh yes, I think you’ll be able to make it.’ Sure enough, we started working on this song, ‘Where Did Our Love Go,'” Eddie said.

Katie Puckrik, broadcaster and writer, added, “‘Where Did Our Love Go’ very candidly zeroed in on the quality that Diana Ross possessed, which is supreme poise.”

“That voice, that vocal it just grabs — it just grabs your heart. You’re like, ‘Oh my God, what am I listening to here?” Don Peake, Wrecking Crew Session guitarist, said about the tune.

“Diana was the best singer — emotionally, statuesque, she had it all,” Brian gushed. She sure did! Over time, Ross became one of the most powerful artists in pop.

Tune in to Diana Ross: The Story of Her Songs on Sunday, December 20, at 10 p.m. ET on REELZ to get more insight into how Ross became a living legend.

