Watch! The Duggar Family Baby Boom Of 2019

Oh baby! The Duggar family had seven pregnancies throughout the year. Known for their big (and growing) family, the Counting On stars had a baby boom in 2019.

Jessa Duggar had her third baby on May 26, and named her Ivy Jane. Cousin Amy welcomed a baby boy, Daxton Ryan, in October 9. Kendra, meanwhile, welcomed her second baby on November 2. She and Joe named their daughter Addison Renee.

Lauren welcomed her first child less than a week after Kendra on November 8, after previously suffering a miscarriage in later 2018.

Meanwhile, Anna is expecting her sixth child in November 2019. She has given birth to her first five children outside the hospital, and prefers home births. Abbie and John David are expecting their first child together. Their baby girl is due in January 2020.

