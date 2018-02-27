You Have To See How The Duggars Reacted To Joy-Anna’s Baby News

Welcome To The Fam

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are definitely feeling the love after welcoming their first child, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on February 23rd.

The couple’s family showered them with congratulatory messages just hours after they revealed their big news.

Jessa and Ben Seewald sent their well wishes along with bragging rights, as Ben confessed he not only guessed Gideon’s gender correctly but also his weight and measurements!

Expecting mommy Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo also sent their congrats by sending a short but sweet message to the new parents.

Not to be outdone, Joy’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, also sent their love and well wishes via Youtube by sending some words of encouragement to the first time parents.

To see the family’s congratulatory messages, click the videos above!

What do you think about the family’s videos? Sound off in the comments!