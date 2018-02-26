Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Welcome Baby Boy— Find Out His Name

Joy-Anna Duggar is officially a mommy!

The 20-year-old reality star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, 24, welcomed a healthy baby boy on February 23rd, at 3:39 p.m, according to People.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple told the mag. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Gideon was born 22 inches long, weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz.

Joy-Anna gave birth one day after her scheduled due date of February 22nd.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child back in August, just three months after they tied the knot.

Congratulations to the new parents!

What do you think of Joy and Austin’s baby name? Sound off in the comments!