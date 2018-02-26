trending in REALITY TV

'I'm Done With The Filming! Farrah Abraham Blasts Her Producer In A Shocking Clip

February 26, 2018

You won't believe why the former MTV was furious with her production team.

Farrah Abraham isn’t a happy camper…obviously.

In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, the former MTV star goes off on her producer regarding an issue involving a set teacher for her daughter, Sophia. Since the issue wasn’t able to be resolved that day, she threatened to stop filming.

