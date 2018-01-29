WATCH
'I'm Keeping It 100!' Farrah Abraham Explodes Over Wedding Dress Drama!
The 'Teen Mom OG' star's mom, Debra, breaks down in tears over her upcoming nuptials.
The big day is approaching and the tension is getting worse!
In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek clip, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra, brings over dresses for Sophia to try on for her upcoming wedding. However, what should have been a happy moment took a turn for the worse after Farrah reminded her that they might not be attending the wedding since they are not a fan of her fiancé, David.
Watch the clip above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday night at 9pm ET, only on MTV!
