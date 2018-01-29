trending in REALITY TV

WATCH

'I'm Keeping It 100!' Farrah Abraham Explodes Over Wedding Dress Drama!

January 29, 2018 14:08PM

The 'Teen Mom OG' star's mom, Debra, breaks down in tears over her upcoming nuptials.

The big day is approaching and the tension is getting worse!

In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek clip, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra, brings over dresses for Sophia to try on for her upcoming wedding. However, what should have been a happy moment took a turn for the worse after Farrah reminded her that they might not be attending the wedding since they are not a fan of her fiancé, David.

Watch the clip above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday night at 9pm ET, only on MTV!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation