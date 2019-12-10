‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Reveals He Asked Out A Girl Via DM!

Gus Smyrnios, Nilsa Prowant and Codi Butts have very different views when it comes to asking people on dates through their DMs.

In the latest installment of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com, the Floribama Shore stars shared the last people they followed on Instagram, along with what. Gus, 24, spoke about how he met girls through his DMs, and his most recent relationship blossomed from the online interaction. “There’s definitely hope for it,” he confessed, as his costars disagreed with “hopeless romantic” ways.

Nilsa, 25, confessed that the most famous person’s contact information she has is Pauly D from Jersey Shore. Codi, 27, prides himself on his high Uber rating and his painting skills. Meanwhile, Gus recently deleted a video of him painting a house and swatting at a wasp’s nest.

Watch the video above to hear all of the Floribama Shore cats’s hilarious answers and let us know which one was your favorite in the comments below!