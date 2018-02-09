Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Caught Her Using a Dating App

If you thought your time on a dating app was awkward, just wait until you hear about Drew Barrymore’s cringe-worthy dating app experience.

While appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Santa Clarita Diet actress recalled how her fascination with blind dates drove her to create a dating profile that somehow got into the hands of her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

“I heard Amy Schumer saying she met her boyfriend on [the dating app, Raya],” she explained. “Then one night, I’m flying home by myself and I’m like, ‘Screw it! I’m going to fulfill my fantasy and go on a dating app! Do a blind date, but not really.’ So, I went on it and no one responded.”

However, Drew persisted.

“One guy wrote, ‘What is someone like you doing on an app like this?’ I was like, ‘Is that a compliment and an insult all wrapped ambiguously and super clearly in one fell swoop? OK, there’s that,'” she told Ellen. “Then I texted with this one guy and I said, ‘OK, sure, if you feel inclined to go for a drink, that’d be great. But zero pressure.’ Never, ever a response.”

“Then there was a guy who said, ‘I can meet you from 7 to 8 p.m. I have something afterwards, so that’s my limited time window.’ I’m such a Josie Grossie from Never Been Kissed, because I’m like, ‘OK! So, I can’t do it tonight—but I’m available every night this week.’ It’s, like, as lame as it gets! He writes me back and he goes, ‘Uh, I’m gone for the holidays.’ And that was it. Then he was gone. So, I got off. Off the site, I mean!” Drew laughed.

While all of her painfully awkward interactions were enough to get her to stop using the site, Drew’s dating app woes did not end there. In fact, days after she “got off the site” her ex-husband, Will, revealed that her “private” dating habits weren’t, in fact, as private as she thought.

“He goes, ‘Why are you on Raya?’ I was like, ‘How do you know? I was on it for four days! Five days! How do you know I’m on Raya?’,” she screamed. “He goes, ‘Because I just saw your profile. It came up on my phone.’ I go, ‘When?!’ And he goes, ‘Like two days ago.’ I was like, ‘Motherf**ker!’ I’m still on it! I’m still trying to get off of the site!”

