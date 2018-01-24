Here’s The ‘Confident & Sexy’ Way Wells Adams Asked Girlfriend Sarah Hyland On A Date

It really does go down in the DMs, at least for Sarah Hyland.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 23, the Modern Family actress revealed just how she met her now-boyfriend, former Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star, Wells Adams.

“I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show,” the actress explained to Jimmy after he asked how the unlikely pair started dating. “I saw him as the bartender [on BIP] and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’”

Sarah then said Wells eventually “slid” right into her DMs, after they followed each other on social media, and the rest is history. (DMs are direct messages on Twitter and Instagram.)

“I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that,” she said.

Sarah later explained that Wells’ “very forward” and non-aggressive gesture was actually a simple request for a taco date night.

Wells was “like, ‘next time I’m in L.A. I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos. And I love tacos, [they’re] like [my thing],” she said with a huge smile. “I love tacos, he loves tacos … we both love tacos…We have an obsession!” #ForTheLoveOfTacos

As OK! readers’ know, the couple went public with their relationship in October, after they shared pictures from their Halloween date night.

