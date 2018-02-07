James Corden Shows Jamie Dornan His Playroom In This Hilarious '50 Shades' Spoof

James Corden showed Jamie Dornan a good time on The Late Late Show when the host brought the 50 Shades of Grey star into his “playroom.” Only, instead of whips and chains, the room was full of toy trains!

“It’s just behind that door,” James warns Jamie. “It’s important that you know you can leave at any time.”

“Why?” Jamie asks nervously. “What’s in there?”

That’s when James opens the door to reveal his “playroom,” which is filled with several toy train sets. James takes Jamie around the room, seductively showing off his toys. Then he sensually dresses Jamie like a conductor and asks him to refer to him as “signal master.”

It’s not quite as hot as 50 Shades, but it’s hilarious. Watch the sketch above.

