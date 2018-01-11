'There Was A Lot Of Blood!' Hear Jodi's Eerie Confession To Cops In Disturbing Video

She swore she was innocent, but Jodi Arias made national headlines when she was charged with the violent and grotesque murder of her ex-boyfriend. And it was Arias’ own video and audio interviews with the police investigating her that revealed a crazed killer.

Now, for the first time, hear Arias defend herself, and watch as she is confronted with the truth, during the explosive, three-night special event, Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, starting Sunday, January 14 at 10/9c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

Arias was 30 years old when she met Travis Alexander in 2006. While their formal relationship lasted only a few months, the two continued to have intense sexual encounters, even as Alexander began dating other women, and Arias became increasingly jealous.

On June 9, 2008, Alexander’s lifeless body was discovered in his Arizona home. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, over two dozen stab wounds to his body, and a slit throat. Arias was an immediate suspect.

“I just want to offer any assistance I might have. I was a really good friend of Travis’,” Arias said during an initial phone call with Mesa, Ariz. Detective Steve Flores, early in the investigation.

“I heard that he passed away and I heard there was a lot of blood,” she continued. “I heard that his roommate found him or his friend found him or people were….I’m sorry, it’s odd. I’m just upset.”

After several more conversations over the phone, Detective Flores eventually met face-to-face with Arias, and it was all captured on tape. When they met, the detective admitted to the young woman he had questions about her alibi – a road trip from Yreka, Calif. to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“So, this trip took you a little over 48 hours. I have a problem with this trip,” Flores said. “If you slept for 10 hours, it would still leave 18 some odd hours. That’s when Travis was killed.”

Then, Flores dropped the bombshell.

“You were at Travis’ house, you guys had a sexual encounter, which there’s pictures. And I know you know there’s pictures, because I have them,” he told Arias.

Indeed, after weeks of hard work, technicians were able to recover photos from a digital camera found in Alexander’s washing machine. Photos that featured a naked Arias in bed.

“That’s you, all of you.” Flores said.

“That looks like me,” Arias admitted.

There was little left for Flores to do but summarize his conclusion.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that you did this. None,” he told Arias. “So you can go until you are blue in the face and tell me you weren’t there and you had nothing to do with it. I won’t believe you.”

A now scared and teary-eyed Arias tried to convince him otherwise.

“There’s no reason for it,” she argued. “There’s no reason why. There’s no reason I would ever want to hurt him.”

With Arias refusing to budge, Flores had no other choice but to arrest her.

What would follow would be a lengthy trial that dissolved into a sexual circus, full of kinky revelations and tawdry claims. It ended with Arias being found guilty of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.

