Drunken Nearly-Nude Suspect Takes Off On Foot After Stolen Car Chase — Watch The Video!

The video begins with a trooper speeding after a stolen 2017 Chevy Cruise at 3:20 A.M. Both cars can be seen zipping through a residential neighborhood when the suspect's vehicle suddenly jumps the curb next to one of the homes — implying the driver is likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol — before continuing to flee.

The driver runs several stop signs before finally coming to a halt and leaping out of the vehicle, clad only in a tank top and underwear. The barefoot woman takes off down the road, but the trooper runs after the suspect and is eventually able to apprehend her.