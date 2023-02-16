Drunken Nearly-Nude Suspect Takes Off On Foot After Stolen Car Chase — Watch The Video!
Police dashcam footage caught an Arkansas State Trooper in an interesting on-foot chase with a suspect after he found himself in pursuit of a stolen car in the middle of the night.
The video begins with a trooper speeding after a stolen 2017 Chevy Cruise at 3:20 A.M. Both cars can be seen zipping through a residential neighborhood when the suspect's vehicle suddenly jumps the curb next to one of the homes — implying the driver is likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol — before continuing to flee.
The driver runs several stop signs before finally coming to a halt and leaping out of the vehicle, clad only in a tank top and underwear. The barefoot woman takes off down the road, but the trooper runs after the suspect and is eventually able to apprehend her.
The woman begs him to let her go, claiming that it is her birthday, but the trooper simply wishes her a happy birthday and otherwise ignores her protests as he continues to attempt to take her into custody.
As he walks her back to his vehicle, she again pleads with him not to arrest her for driving under the influence and offers him a sexual favor, noting she has "no STDs." The trooper refuses repeatedly and advises her to stop talking before calmly guiding her into the police car.
