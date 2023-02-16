OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Crime

Drunken Nearly-Nude Suspect Takes Off On Foot After Stolen Car Chase — Watch The Video!

Source: reelz

Police dashcam footage caught an Arkansas State Trooper in an interesting on-foot chase with a suspect after he found himself in pursuit of a stolen car in the middle of the night.

OK! obtained an exclusive recap narrated by On Patrol: Live host Sean "Sticks" Larkin on the latest segment of "Crime of the Night."

Article continues below advertisement
reelz
Source: reelz

The video begins with a trooper speeding after a stolen 2017 Chevy Cruise at 3:20 A.M. Both cars can be seen zipping through a residential neighborhood when the suspect's vehicle suddenly jumps the curb next to one of the homes — implying the driver is likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol — before continuing to flee.

The driver runs several stop signs before finally coming to a halt and leaping out of the vehicle, clad only in a tank top and underwear. The barefoot woman takes off down the road, but the trooper runs after the suspect and is eventually able to apprehend her.

Article continues below advertisement
reelz
Source: reelz
MORE ON:
Crime

The woman begs him to let her go, claiming that it is her birthday, but the trooper simply wishes her a happy birthday and otherwise ignores her protests as he continues to attempt to take her into custody.

As he walks her back to his vehicle, she again pleads with him not to arrest her for driving under the influence and offers him a sexual favor, noting she has "no STDs." The trooper refuses repeatedly and advises her to stop talking before calmly guiding her into the police car.

Article continues below advertisement
reelz
Source: mega

“On Patrol: Live” airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.