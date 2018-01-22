Kendra Duggar Looks Noticeably Different In 1st Video Since Her Pregnancy Announcement

Kendra Duggar definitely has that “pregnancy glow.”

The Counting On star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Joseph Duggar, returned to social media for the first time in weeks, to wish her hubby a happy birthday.

While she didn’t show off her burgeoning belly, the first time mom did display a different look as she gushed about her 4-month marriage to Joe.

To see the heartwarming message, click the video above.

As OK! readers’ know, Kendra, 19, and Joe, 23, revealed that they were expanding family back in December, just three months after they tied the knot.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own family and it’s really just kind of surreal that it’s actually here,” Joe said in a video posted to their family website. “I kind of think it’s going to be a boy, but either way, I’m happy just to have a baby.”

Kendra replied, “I think it could be a girl. You never know!”

What do you think about Kendra’s birthday message to Joe? Sound off in the comments!