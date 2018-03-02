Over & Out: Khloe Kardashian Plans To Leave ‘KUWTK’ Once Her Son Is Born

Khloe Kardashian has always made her family a top priority, but in April, it will revolve solely around her new addition and nothing else.

The Good American designer is expecting her first baby with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a boy, and sources have revealed to OK! exclusively that her time will be spent only with her newborn, which means she’ll be leaving the show that made her famous: Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Khloe plans to devote herself to her son once he’s born in April,” an insider revealed. “She wants to live in Cleveland where Tristan is based, so they can be a real family. This has been her dream for ages, and she won’t let reality TV distract her.”

She isn’t going completely cold turkey from the limelight come April, as the insider also said that “She’s told her mom Kris that she’ll sit for photos with sisters Kim and Kylie and all three of their babies, and then she’s out.” Kylie just gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, and Kim welcomed her third child (2nd daughter) via surrogate, Chicago, both in January.

Kris even attempted to offer her something special as a way to keep her on reality TV, but Khloe isn’t budging. “Kris tried to get her to do a spinoff show, but all Khloe will consider is an occasional appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” claimed the insider. “Kris can’t believe she’s leaving money on the table, but Khloe says she’s got plenty already!”

What are your thoughts on Khloe’s mommy plans? Sound off in the comments!