Kim Kardashian Admits Not Inviting Surrogate To Baby Shower Was 'A Weird Decision'

Kim Kardashian revealed not even she knows how to navigate the “rules” of a surrogate pregnancy.

While on The Real Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained why she decided not to invite her surrogate to her baby shower last Saturday.

“It was a weird decision to have to make,” Kim told host Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton, adding that she’d introduced her surrogate to her family for the first time earlier that day.

“Of course I would have wanted her there to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet,” Kim said. “I think I have to explain it to my kids first. And figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

Kim admitted she wasn’t sure what the protocol was when it came to throwing a baby shower for herself even though someone else is carrying her child.

“It’s really taboo to talk about,” Kim said of using a surrogate. “People don’t really understand it.”

“Even throwing my baby shower, I’m like, ‘Do I throw a baby shower? What do I do?’” she said. “And I thought I wanted to because I wanted North to experience a party, like something’s coming, someone’s coming, we’re gonna welcome our little sister coming.”

“But there are no rules,” Kim continued. “What are the rules? There are no rules. I’m trying to figure it all out, but I thought I’d want to be open about my experience because it’s what I’m going through.”

Kim said that even though she didn’t invite her surrogate to the shower, the two women still have a great relationship.

“I love her,” she said. “I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She’s the perfect person to do this for my family.”

Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their baby early next year. The E! star recently let it slip on Ellen that she’s having a baby girl.

What do you think of Kim’s decision to not invite her surrogate to the baby shower? Sound off in the comments below!