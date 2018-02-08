Kourtney Kardashian's House Is Infested With Mating Tarantulas & It’s BEYOND Scary

The horror!

In a sneak peek of what might be the most skin-crawling Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode ever, Kourtney Kardashian and her bestie Larsa Pippen’s tanning sesh quickly turns into a Tarantula mating sesh after spiders invade the girls’ midday cool down.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” Kourtney screams as she and Larsa jump out of their lounge chairs after Kourt spots a tarantula crawling under their seats. “I called pest control, they came, they sprayed two times!”

“I just don’t even know what to do,” the mom-of-three says. “I swear we’re outside like fifty percent of the time and I’ve already had the exterminator come out and spray. I just won’t be able to sleep at night. I will not feel comfortable until these tarantulas are completely gone.”

But as Kourtney is on the phone with a pest control employee, who warns her that is tarantula mating season, Larsa spots another huge spider and begins to run inside the house.

“Kourtney, I’m leaving!” Larsa yells. “I promise I’m going back to Beverly Hills. This Wild, Wild West is not for me!”

