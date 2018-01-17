Here’s How Scott Disick Reacted When Kourtney Kardashian Called Younes Bendjima Her Boyfriend

Oh no! Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is bringing more Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick drama.

In a sneak peek of the all-new episode, Kourtney sits down with her sister Khloe to let her know about her latest contact with her ex.

“I just wanted to … let you know that last night Scott called me at like two in the morning,” Kourtney tells Khloe. “He never calls me late at night, ever, and he was just like ranting like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’ Or then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?'”

Kourt then tells Khloe that she dropped a bomb on Scott, telling him that she has a 24-year-old boyfriend.

*Cue Scott’s meltdown!

