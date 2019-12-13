Kristin Cavallari Struggles To Wrangle Screaming Children At Holiday Photoshoot

Jay Cutler during a photoshoot! In a new clip for the upcoming holiday special of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder had a hard time trying to wrestle a group of screaming children for her holiday shoot. Looks like Kristin Cavallari needed a little help from her husbandduring a photoshoot! In a new clip for the upcoming holiday special of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder had a hard time trying to wrestle a group of screaming children for her holiday shoot.

However, Jay, 36, came to the rescue when his wife, 32, begged and pleaded him to put on a Santa Claus outfit for the kiddies! “Working with kids offers it’s own set of challenges,” Kristin explained in the clip. “You have to move quickly. They don’t last [on set] very long.”

“Getting Jay to put on this Santa outfit was a lot easier than I expected,” The Hills alum joked. Moments later, the former NFL quarterback arrived on set rocking a burly red suit and a fake white beard. Jay definitely brought some much-needed holiday joy to the kid’s photoshoot!

A Very Merry Cavallari premieres Sunday, December 15 at 10:00pm ET/PT and season three of Very Cavallari premieres Thursday, January 9 at 9:00pm ET/PT on E!.

Watch our exclusive clip above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!