Watch Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Hash It Out Over Strained Friendship On 'KUWTK'

In a sneak peek clip from this Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq finally address the strain on their relationship.

From Khloe’s move to Cleveland to her spending most of her time with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Malika is feeling left out and forgotten.

And while Khloe doesn’t necessarily agree with Malika, she admits, “If Malika feels like I’m not good at giving her that individual one-on-one time, I have to be more aware of that and I need to make a better effort.”

What the clip above!

Do you think Khloe needs to make a better effort to connect with Malika since she moved? Sound off in the comments below.