Lori Harvey Arrested For Hit & Run After Allegedly Fleeing The Scene Of A Serious Car Crash In Beverly Hills

Lori Harvey, daughter of famed television personality Steve Harvey, was involved in a serious car accident on Sunday October 20 in Beverly Hills, OK! has learned exclusively.

According to an eye witness, the 22-year-old crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, flipping her car while driving in Beverly Hills. The source claims that Lori had been texting and driving. The driver of the other vehicle pulled her from her car, and she allegedly attempted to flee the scene. However, police arrived at the crash, and she began Face-Timing with her famous dad.

Lori Harvey Arrested After Hit & Run Car Wreck — See The Shocking Pics!

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lori was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation at 9:48PM on October 20 after she rolled her vehicle. Authorities do not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the accident. “She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene. Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court.”

Earlier in the day, Lori was seen dining in Nobu in Malibu with a female friend. The girls’ lunch comes on the heels of her reported split from Diddy. The model shared snaps to her Instagram Stories showing the beach at sunset hours prior to the crash.

Story Developing.

Reporting by Rick Egusquiza