Photo credit: Shutterstock

In an effort to connect with fans, Diddy decided to share his phone number in an Instagram video on October 2. "I'm sitting here and I'm thinking that I'm about to go into this next era of my life. I'm going to be doing a lot of positive things, disruptive things, some things I don't want everybody knowing about. On the gram, everybody knows about everything, so I want a deeper connection with my fans. I came up with this idea, I was going to get a special phone number that I would be able to give with my family and my fans so everybody is down with the movements I'm about. The team love movement, Bad Boy, black excellence, entrepreneurialism, getting money, vibrations, inspiration, just special unique content I'm going to share on this phone! On top of that, I'll be able to be in communication with y'all, so when I'm in your city, I'll be able to hit you directly ... I'll be answering questions and accepting resumes, giving information to parties, I'm going to give out my f***ing number! (917) 746-1444," he said in the clip.