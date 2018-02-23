Luke Pell Completely Ghosted Stassi Yaramchuk After ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ & People Want Answers

Well, it looks like Luke Pell just killed any and all chances he had of being the next Bachelor. The 33-year-old is back in the hot seat after it was revealed that he completely ghosted his Bachelor Winter Games girlfriend, Stassi Yaramchuk, once the show’s cameras stopped rolling.

“I don’t even have his number,” Stassi told People after confronting her ex on the World Tells All reunion show. “Recently, I heard that he actually broke up with me, but I didn’t even know. I’m shocked.”

During the reunion show, Stassi explained to Chris Harrison that despite having what she thought was a solid relationship with the former Bachelorette star (the two really seemed like they were in it for the long haul), when the cameras stopped rolling Luke never, ever, reached out to her. “[What we had on the show] seemed so real,” she said before Luke came out from backstage.

Once he was on stage, the Sweden Bachelor star then reached out to shake his hand to introduce herself, reiterating that she didn’t know who Luke was.

Even after their awkward greeting, Luke made no attempt to excuse or even explain his bizarre behavior as he continually said “yeah” when Stassi tried to get answers from him about what he had done.

“I still don’t believe what happened,” she told him with tears in her eyes. “I think I believed in us more than you did. It’s too painful. For me, it’s not a game. You didn’t realize, that for me what was between us was not a show … You don’t care.”

While Stassi’s one-sided conversation ended with an emotionless Luke ignoring her questions, she told People she’s “stronger” now because of what she went through.

“I learned a lesson and I’m thankful for that,” she said. “I became stronger and I hope smarter and I wish the best to Luke as well. I hope he finds his person.”

While Stassi seemed to come to terms with what was her and Luke’s relationship, his Bachelor friends didn’t let him off as easily.

“I love Luke as a person. I genuinely love Luke, I think he’s a great guy, but in this circumstance, it wasn’t fair to Stassi and she deserves the truth,” Clare Crawley told Entertainment Tonight after blasting Luke for coming on the show to gain more social media followers.

Ben Higgins added, “I don’t think it was the greatest way to handle it, but I know that his intentions are probably good. He just got put into a situation that I don’t think he knew how to handle.”

Luke was previously accused of excessively planning out what he thought would be his season of The Bachelor (the season never came into fruition) by dating multiple women before the show and promising to take each one of them to the end.

However, after Luke was passed over for Nick Viall as The Bachelor, and the Veteran allegedly ghosted his “chosen” women, the ladies united and exposed Luke’s player ways.

While he denied having any part in the alleged Bachelor scheme, the women assured fans that they “got played by the almost Bachelor.”

To see Luke’s ice cold “interaction” with Stassi on The Bachelor Winter Games: The World Tells All reunion, click the video above.