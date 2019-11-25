‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Webb Says She Forgives Her Ex-Husband Dr. Greg Lunceford — But Is There Hope For Reconciliation?

Married to Medicine star Quad Webb spoke to OKMagazine.com about whether or not she’s forgiven her ex-husband Dr. Greg Lunceford for the way their six-year marriage ended.

“I cannot call myself a Christian if I’m going to carry a burden of someone’s mistakes. I can’t,” Quad, 39, told OK! “There is forgiveness there.”

Their divorce was finalized in August 2019. Dr. Greg was accused on cheating on Quad during season 5 and during the season 6 reunion in January, both of them accused one another of being physically abusive.

