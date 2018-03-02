‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Finally Addresses The ‘Lap Incident’ Involving Dr. Jackie Walters' Husband

Toya Harris is finally giving her take on the Curtis Berry “lap incident.”

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the Married to Medicine star revealed what really went down when Dr. Jackie Walters’ now-estranged husband pulled her into his lap while on the cast’s Caribbean vacation.

To see what she had to say, click the video above!

The Married To Medicine finale airs Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

What’s your take on the whole incident? Sound off in the comments!