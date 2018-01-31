OK! Exclusive
Bridal Bootcamp! Meghan Markle's Wedding Diet Revealed
Find out what the actress is doing to get into tip-top shape for her May nuptials.
With just about 100 days left until her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is shifting her diet and workout plan into a higher gear. Though the former Suits star already has a phenomenal figure thanks to years of dedicated yoga training, a source says she’s aiming to look her absolute best.
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
Sound off in the comments below!