Bridal Bootcamp! Meghan Markle's Wedding Diet Revealed

January 31, 2018

Find out what the actress is doing to get into tip-top shape for her May nuptials.

With just about 100 days left until her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is shifting her diet and workout plan into a higher gear. Though the former Suits star already has a phenomenal figure thanks to years of dedicated yoga training, a source says she’s aiming to look her absolute best.

