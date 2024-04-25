Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Rave About Meghan Markle's 'Incredible' American Riviera Orchard Jam
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the most recent A-list fans of Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
The Duchess of Sussex sent a jar of American Riviera Orchard's jam to the Cravings founder, and the supermodel shared a video on Instagram of her making a sandwich using the product.
"That sandwich was, like, incredible. One of the best bites I've had in a long time," Legend told an outlet when asked about the meal his wife made using the jam, bacon and brie cheese.
"You don't want to use it because I don't want to lose it," Teigen noted. "So now I feel like we did the sandwich, and now I'm gonna keep [the jam] in my fridge forever."
The couple has yet to have "a double date" with the Suits star and Prince Harry, but Teigen and Meghan's paths crossed during their time as Deal or No Deal models.
"I was on Deal or No Deal ages ago," Teigen said, while Legend quickly noted that the women are "both Deal or No Deal alumni."
"I didn't actually make it past — I was not one of the [briefcase] girls for more than two episodes," Teigen recalled. "Because I couldn't do any choreography or anything. So they demoted me to a banker girl."
Although Teigen and Meghan worked for the popular game show, the former actress complained about the gig in an episode of "Archetypes."
"It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," the mom-of-two said. "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks."
"I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were here and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach," she continued. "Knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance."
During her time at Northwestern University, Meghan studied abroad and worked at the U.S. Embassy, but she felt that her accomplishments were undermined by her job.
"There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain," she explained. "Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite."
OK! previously reported host Howie Mandel addressed Meghan's comments in an interview.
"To be honest, when she became the duchess or whatever — is she a duchess? When I heard that she was on Deal or No Deal, I didn’t remember her," Mandel revealed on "The Good Guys" podcast.
When asked if they corresponded, the comic shared: "In touch, you mean by text or email? No. I have a picture of her in my office. She’s one of the girls standing behind me. But, I don’t remember a lot of them. You know, Chrissy Teigen was also a Deal or No Deal model."
Tiegen and Legend spoke to Entertainment Tonight.