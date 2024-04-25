Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Rave About Meghan Markle's 'Incredible' American Riviera Orchard Jam

Although Teigen and Meghan worked for the popular game show, the former actress complained about the gig in an episode of "Archetypes."

"It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," the mom-of-two said. "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks."

"I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were here and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach," she continued. "Knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance."