‘VPR’ Stars Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reveal The Rudest DMs They’ve Ever Received

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval don’t want to talk about their Uber ratings, as they blame each other for their stats.

In the latest installment of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com, the Vanderpump Rules stars dished about the rudest DMs they received. Ariana, 34, also shared that she recently Googled how the British accent evolved, along with what dating app “older people” use. Meanwhile, Tom, 36, bragged about how he has Miley Cyrus and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski’s phone numbers.

