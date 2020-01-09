Watch! Find Out How Much 'Real Housewives' Vacations Actually Cost

Ever wondered how much those vacations the ladies take on Real Housewives actually cost? OKMagazine.com has your answer! Andy Cohen revealed that Bravo pays for the cast trips that are filmed, and some are pricier than others.

“The women take the planning of the vacations very seriously. And so it’s a case by case, but we have paid for them, yes,” Andy previously told OKMagazine.com at BravoCon in November 2019.

When the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast went to France in 2019, they stayed in an 18th century mansion on a 17-acre estate for a whopping $5,735 per night.

The ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta cost the network slightly less when they traveled to Manila during season 7 of the hit show. They hunkered down at the Narra Villa, which was surprisingly affordable given how luxe their digs were. It only cost $715 per night.

When the Real Housewives of Orange County stars headed to Las Vegas during season 4, they kicked back in the presidential suite at the Red Rock resort and it wasn’t cheap. Just one overnight stay sets you back $5,500.

For the RHOBH getaway to Dubai in season 6, Kyle Richards rested her head in the royal bridge suite at the Atlantis … to the tune of $35,000 per night!

The Real Housewives of New York City ventured overseas to Morocco during season 4, and it cost $10,500 per week.

Watch the above video to find out which franchise took the priciest vacation of the bunch, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!