Watch! Get Caught Up On All The Drama With This 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Recap

As OK! readers know, Joe Giudice relocated to Italy after his release from prison and ICE custody, but in the November 13 episode, fans got a glimpse into the heart wrenching moments following his release.

Joe Gorga threw a launch party in New York City for his new book, The Gorga Guide To Success, which is packed full of business tips, marriage advice, and random life lessons. Teresa Giudice brought their ailing father and Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga was on hand to help him celebrate his latest accomplishment.

Melissa began planning her 40th birthday bash with her eccentric party planner.

In an effort to keep pal Teresa’s mind off Joe’s deportation drama, Dolores Catania organized an outing at an adult obstacle course. Teresa opted to invite Danielle Staub to join in on the fun, but she quickly stirred up trouble with some of the ladies.

