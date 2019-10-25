D’Andra Simmons Slams Ex-Friend LeeAnne Locken For Tormenting Her Over Her Weight Gain

D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken are embroiled in a nasty feud on season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas! LeeAnne’s husband Rich Emberlin previously accused D’Andra’s husband Jeremy Lock of having an affair, which has sparked fights between the women. LeeAnne also referred to D’Andra as “the great and almighty fat cow” in October 16 episode.

“I’ve struggled with my weight my whole life, it’s no secret, we’ve talked about it for a few years and, last year I did gain some weight because I had a traumatic year and personally and professionally, and it just, it hurt my feelings,” D’Andra, 36, told OKMagazine.com. “She knows the triggers and the buttons that really upset me and hurt me, and that was one that she knew, not to cross that line, but she did.”

D’Andra didn’t hold back, sharing what she thinks about her former best friend. “Biggest mouth [on RHOD] would probably be, LeeAnne, of course. I think everybody, that’s like, okay, duh, I mean, everybody knows that,” She told OK! “The winner, once again, is LeeAnne Locken with the biggest attitude. The biggest bully is also, once again, LeeAnne Locken. The triple crown goes to LeeAnne Locken.”

Watch the video above to find out the latest on LeeAnne and D’Andra’s feud!