Killer Steven Avery's Prison Cell Mate Shares Murderer's Secrets In REELZ Doc—Watch

Steven Avery is currently in prison for the murder of a Wisconsin woman named Teresa Halbach — and now the man who shared a prison cell with the cold-blooded killer is spilling Avery’s secrets in Steven Avery: Confessions of A Killer, airing Sunday, November 8, on REELZ.

Halbach went missing on October 31, 2005, and her remains were found near 58-year-old Avery’s home. Avery has denied involvement in the case, but he was convicted of first-degree murder by forensic evidence.

For the first time, Karl Wernecke, who shared a prison cell with Avery for three years, speaks in the new crime documentary that rolls opens the cell door on a convicted murderer whose notorious case has become an urban legend.

Steven Avery in 2005 at his family’s business in Two Rivers, Wis. Photo: MEGA

In Confessions of A Killer, Wernecke reveals secrets that Avery confided to him behind bars — including how he learned how to cover up a crime. When watching crime shows on TV together, Wernecke recalls how Avery would always tell him how he would have done things differently if he was the killer.

“He always rooted for the bad guy. He wanted to pick out the things that [went] wrong [for them],” says Wernecke. “He wanted to see how the criminal could get around it.”

Wernecke also uncovers other sinister ideas that occupied Avery’s mind.

“The darkest thoughts he came up with is that you can never kill somebody you know. Run the body through a wood chipper, feed them to a bunch of hogs — the hogs will eat all the evidence, bones and all,” he says, “and they’d never discover it.

“It’s a pretty dark thought,” adds the former prison inmate.

