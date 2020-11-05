Could Killer Cop Drew Peterson Have Been Stopped? REELZ Doc Explores The Murder: Watch

Ex-cop and convicted killer Drew Peterson has been married four times. Three of his wives confessed to friends that he was a violent abuser. His third wife, Kathleen Savio, called the police 18 times before she wound up dead in her bathtub, and his last wife, Stacy Peterson, has been missing since 2007. Now, REELZ takes a look at his horrible past in Drew Peterson: Killer-In-Law, airing Sunday, November 8.

It has been 13 years since Stacy — a mother of two, then 23-years-old — disappeared from her home in Bolingbrook. Authorities have stated that the former Bolingbrook cop is the sole suspect in her disappearance, but he has not been charged with a crime in this case.

However, it was then that the authorities started suspecting foul play in Savio’s death, which was initially reported as an accidental drowning. When a second autopsy was conducted, it revealed there was a clear physical struggle on Savio’s part, and Peterson was indicted for her murder. In 2012, he was convicted of the murder and eventually sentenced to 38 years in prison.

HERE’S THE WHO’S WHO IN DREW PETERSON’S HORRIFIC WIFE KILLER CASE

In 2015, the disgraced ex-cop was charged with two other crimes — solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire — for attempting to have Will County State’s Attorney, James Glasgow, killed. In 2016, he was convicted and sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison.

His heinous acts will be explored in Drew Peterson: Killer-In-Law, featuring interviews with Fatal Vows: The Tragic Wives of Sergeant Drew Peterson author Joseph Hosey and Peterson’s sister-in-law, Norma Peterson.

Watch more about Savio’s murder in the exclusive clip above.

Reporter and author Hosey is the only member of the media to cover Savio’s inquest and broke the stories of her death as well as Stacy’s disappearance. Norma will recount the personal side of the Peterson story and how repeated cries of abuse went unheard… until it was too late.

After multiple attempts to stop the abuse fell on deaf ears, the question remains: Would things have been any different if authorities more seriously intervened?

13 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SCOTT PETERSON CASE

To learn more about how the shocking events unfolded, check out the new REELZ special, Drew Peterson: Killer-In-Law on Sunday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.