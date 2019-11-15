'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Alum Kim Richards Reveals She Underwent A 'Scary' Operation & Biopsy For Undisclosed Illness

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards opened up to OKMagazine.com about undergoing an operation and a biopsy following a recent health scare at BravoCon on Friday, November 15.

Kim, 55, spoke about going through an illness during a panel discussion at the event, but she didn’t disclose what exactly she was facing. “They just had to take out some stuff and biopsy it and so there’s a little more to it, which we’ll find out because we did cover some of it, but it was scary,” she revealed.

She continued, “I’m not smiling because I’m happy about it, I’m just relived it’s over and maybe I’m smiling because I’m still getting over it all. But yeah, I didn’t know if I’d be able to travel and so… yeah.”

Kyle Richards‘ sister is still recovering from the procedure, and she admitted she’s having difficulty keeping her personal space in such a large crowd. “I feel good. I’m a little sore because a couple people keep coming up and grabbing me and I still have stitches all over the front, so … Ow. Everybody’s, ‘Oh, hey.’ I feel like they’re just going, ‘Oh, hey. Let me grab your nipples. Let me grab your boobs.’ I’m like, ‘Oh hey, don’t do that,'” she said.

