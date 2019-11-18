Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Thought Mold Was Making Her Sick, Not Pregnancy

Teddi Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave were completely caught off guard when they found out they were expecting a third child because of their past struggle with infertility. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced the news on September 11.

Initially, Teddi, 38, revealed she just thought she was sick, not experiencing morning sickness. “I asked Kyle [Richards] what she thought was wrong with me. She started Googling and she’s like, ‘Maybe you have mold!’ We could not figure out what was wrong with me!” Teddi told OKMagazine.com at BravoCon.

“I almost missed the first trimester,” she added. “In my defense, with the other kids I wasn’t about to get pregnant naturally. It wasn’t something I was thinking was ever going to happen.”

