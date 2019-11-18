'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd Confirms Her Wedding Date

Kelly Dodd is simply over the moon when it comes to her whirlwind engagement to fiancé Rick Levanthal! The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled all the juicy details on her upcoming wedding with OKMagazine.com at BravoCon 2019.

Kelly, 44, and Rick, 59, got engaged in New York City on November 13. She announced the news on social media shortly after the romantic proposal and showed off her gorgeous pear-shaped ring. “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The reality star and the Fox News correspondent were first linked back in August 2019 after being set up by their pal, Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.

Kelly confessed that she picked out her four-carat engagement ring and is hoping for the ceremony to be in Napa Valley, CA. The mother of one even has her wedding date officially picked out! “He wants to do it 10-10-2020. That’s the date we’re shooting for,” she said in the exclusive interview.

Watch the interview above to learn more about Kelly’s engagement and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!