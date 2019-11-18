Watch! 'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Star Vicki Gunvalson Emotionally Recalls Her Reunion Meltdown

Vicki Gunvalson emotionally opened up about what went down during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion when she had a meltdown on set. The reality star somberly recalled what happened to OKMagazine.com at BravoCon and revealed her thoughts on enemy Kelly Dodd‘s recent engagement.

As fans know, Vicki, 57, got into an “epic feud”with Kelly, 44, during taping. When asked about the reunion, Vicki said as her voice cracked, “I was very emotional and very sad…I was told I was going to stay for the whole reunion. I felt disrespected and I didn’t deserve it. I gave Bravo my life!”

Vicki also told fans at the first annual Bravo convention that she will not stay on RHOC as a “friend” for any future seasons. She will only return to the show if she is billed as a full-time cast member. Vicki was an original cast member on the franchise when it premiered back in 2006. She wasdemoted after appearing on season 13 in 2018.

The Coto Insurance founder also gave her take on Kelly’s engagement to Rick Levanthal. Vicki called it “irresponsible” and slammed the mother of one for “rushing” into marriage.

Watch the exclusive interview with Vicki above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!