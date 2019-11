Photo credit: Kelly Dodd Instagram

"I got engaged. Look at that, it's a little big. Engaged!" Kelly said while holding up her rock on Instagram Stories. "You deserve a big ring," Rick told her. "Look at how bada** that ring is. Bam!" she added. She also posted a photo of them together on the balcony and gushed about her husband-to-be. "I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince," she wrote.