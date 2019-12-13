‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Admits She ‘Hit Rock Bottom’ Amid Depression Battle After Season 2

Stephanie Hollman has been candid about her depression on the Real Housewives of Dallas. Following the fame of the Bravo series, she told OKMagazine.com that her mental health started to spiral after season 2.

“I started taking antidepressants again about a year and a half ago. I’m still taking them and I don’t have a desire to get off them because I feel so much better and so grounded,” Stephanie, 39, admitted in the exclusive interview. “I’m not ashamed of it because I feel like I’m a better wife, friend, all of that.”

The RHOD started opening up about her depression ahead of season 3, but she admitted she battled with depression long before she started talking about it publicly. “I hit rock bottom probably after season 2 and I was having a hard time functioning with the show and everything and all of the drama that comes with it,” she said.

Watch the video above to find out more about Stephanie’s journey with mental health.